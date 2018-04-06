Commonwealth Games: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen makes women's 50m freestyle semi-finals

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen qualified for Friday evening's women's 50m freestyle semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games, after finishing 14th in the morning heats on April 6.

The 25-year-old clocked 26.22 seconds and was fourth in her heat, won by Australia's Shayna Jack (24.50sec).

Jack's team-mate Cate Campbell (24.24sec) was fastest overall from the preliminary round, while Kenya's Maria Brunlehner (26.70sec) was the last qualifier.

Quah's time is slower than her national record of 25.27sec, which she clocked at the Singapore National Age-Group Swimming Championships in March last year, but faster than the 27.65sec effort at the same championships just last month, although she was untapered for the latter meet.

Other than Quah, Roanne Ho will also be in action during the evening session. The 25-year-old will compete in the women's 50m breaststroke final, and is aiming to be the first South-east Asian to go under 31 seconds in the event. Ho clocked 31.31sec in the semi-finals on Thursday.