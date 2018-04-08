Commonwealth Games: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen makes 100m freestyle semi-finals

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen has qualified for the women's 100m freestyle semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (April 8) evening.

The 25-year-old clocked 57.46 seconds and placed 16th overall in the heats the same morning at the Optus Aquatic Centre, with Australia's Cate Campbell topping the preliminary rounds in 54.05sec.

Quah holds the national record of 55.52sec in this event, which she clocked in 2016.

In the women's 100m breaststroke heats, Quah's team-mate Roanne Ho clocked 1min 11.92sec , but the 25-year-old placed 20th overall and did not make the semi-finals.