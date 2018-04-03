Commonwealth Games: Singapore's women paddlers to start campaign against Malaysia

GOLD COAST, Australia - Singapore's women's table tennis team will open their Commonwealth Games campaign in a Causeway Derby against Malaysia on Thursday (April 5), following the draw on Tuesday evening at the Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast.

Top seeds Singapore are drawn against their northern neighbours and Sri Lanka in Group A, and will play both their preliminary ties on Thursday.

The Republic are the third seeds in the men's team competition, behind India and England, and were drawn against Barbados and Mauritius in Group C.

They will start their campaign against the latter on Thursday.

Commenting on the draw, Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) senior high-performance manager Eddy Tay said: "Our players should not have a problem negotiating the group stage, but the draw for the knockout stages would be crucial. What is also crucial during the preliminary stage is for our players to get used to the playing environment."

Depending on the draw for the knockout rounds, Singapore may face Australia, England or Canada in the semi-finals for the women's team event, and India or England in the last four in the men's team event.

The men's team won gold in 2010 and 2014, with the women sweeping the team title on all four occasions since the sport was introduced at the quadrennial Games in 2002.

The Games will start on Wednesday (April 4) with the opening ceremony, with the table tennis team events commencing the day after at the Oxenford Studios. The women's team final will take place on Sunday (April 8) at the same venue, while the men's team final will be held next Monday.

Singapore are represented by Gao Ning, Pang Xuejie, Ethan Poh, Beh Kun Ting, Koean Pang in the men's team, and Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan, Lin Ye and Zhang Wanling in the women's team.

STTA president Ellen Lee has set the team a target of sweeping all seven gold medals on the Gold Coast.