Commonwealth Games: Singapore's Teo Shun Xie fails to retain 10m air pistol title

BRISBANE (Australia) - Singapore shooter Teo Shun Xie relinquished her women's 10m air pistol Commonwealth Games title after she finished seventh in the final on Sunday (April 8).

The 29-year-old, who had been the nation's flag-bearer at Wednesday's opening ceremony, had qualified in fourth place for the eight-woman final at the Belmont Shooting Centre but struggled for consistency throughout the elimination shoot-off.

Her team-mate Teh Xiu Hong, 24, had qualified in eighth spot. She finished sixth on her Games debut on the Gold Coast.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago, Singapore won two golds in shooting.

Besides Teo's win, compatriot Jasmine Ser bagged gold in the women's 50m rifle three positions.