Commonwealth Games: Singapore's mixed badminton team beat Australia to set up last-four clash against India

Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta of Singapore in action during the Mixed Team Group Play Stage at the Commonwealth Games on April 5, 2018.
Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta of Singapore in action during the Mixed Team Group Play Stage at the Commonwealth Games on April 5, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
15 min ago
sayheng@sph.com.sg

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore's mixed badminton team have qualified for the Commonwealth Games semi-finals, after beating home nation Australia 3-0 in the last eight on Saturday (April 7) morning at the Carrara Sports Arena.

The Republic had a nervy start when world No. 24 mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han had to fight their way past unranked duo Matthew Chua and Setyana Mapasa 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in the first match.

Both Singaporeans were faulted at least twice for moving before they received the shuttle, but steadied their nerves to beat their opponents in front of a partisan crowd, and give the Republic the lead in the best-of-five tie.

Hee, 22, said cheekily: "(The Australian) crowd was pretty amazing because they would be cheering their team on for every point. I would like them to support us if they can."

Loh Kean Yew doubled Singapore's lead when the world No. 225 men's singles player whitewashed Anthony Joe 21-8, 21-6, before the men's doubles tandem of Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta beat Robin Middleton and Ross Smith 21-15, 21-14 to give Singapore the deciding point.

The Singaporeans will face India in the semi-finals on Sunday at the same venue.

Tan, 24, said: "Every single game against them will be tough because they have players with very good world ranking, but our team are ready and we will give our all."

