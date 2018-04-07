Commonwealth Games: Singapore's mixed badminton team beat Australia to set up last-four clash against India

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore's mixed badminton team have qualified for the Commonwealth Games semi-finals, after beating home nation Australia 3-0 in the last eight on Saturday (April 7) morning at the Carrara Sports Arena.

The Republic had a nervy start when world No. 24 mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han had to fight their way past unranked duo Matthew Chua and Setyana Mapasa 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in the first match.

Both Singaporeans were faulted at least twice for moving before they received the shuttle, but steadied their nerves to beat their opponents in front of a partisan crowd, and give the Republic the lead in the best-of-five tie.

Hee, 22, said cheekily: "(The Australian) crowd was pretty amazing because they would be cheering their team on for every point. I would like them to support us if they can."

Loh Kean Yew doubled Singapore's lead when the world No. 225 men's singles player whitewashed Anthony Joe 21-8, 21-6, before the men's doubles tandem of Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta beat Robin Middleton and Ross Smith 21-15, 21-14 to give Singapore the deciding point.

The Singaporeans will face India in the semi-finals on Sunday at the same venue.

Tan, 24, said: "Every single game against them will be tough because they have players with very good world ranking, but our team are ready and we will give our all."