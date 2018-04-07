Commonwealth Games: Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen makes women's 50m fly semis

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen has qualified for the Commonwealth Games women's 50m butterfly semi-finals, after she finished 12th out of 29 swimmers in the heats on Saturday (April 7) morning at the Optus Aquatic Centre.

The 25-year-old clocked 27.44 seconds and was fourth in her heat, won by Australia's Madeline Groves (25.81sec).

Groves was also the overall top qualifier for the semi-finals on Saturday evening, while Mauritius' Elodie Poo Cheong (28.63sec) was the final swimmer to make the top 16.

Tao Li holds the national record of 26.10sec in this event, which she clocked at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, in 2010.

Meanwhile, Darren Lim clocked 50.79sec in the men's 100m freestyle heats, and finished 25th overall. The 19-year-old did not make Saturday night's semi-finals.

Joseph Schooling holds the national mark of 48.27sec in this event, which he clocked at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.