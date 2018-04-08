Commonwealth Games: Shock as Singapore's proud run in women's table tennis team event comes to a halt with 1-3 loss to India in final

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore's proud streak of winning every women's table tennis team gold at the Commonwealth Games is over, following their 1-3 loss to India at the Oxenford Studios on Sunday (April 8) night.

In a rematch of the 2010 final, the Republic - champions in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 - went behind after world No. 4 Feng Tianwei lost 2-3 (8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11) to Manika Batra, ranked 58th in the world.

Yu Mengyu pulled a point back for the Republic when she beat Madhurika Patkar 3-0 (13-11, 11-2, 11-6).

But the Singaporeans were in trouble again when Yu and Zhou Yihan lost the third match and only doubles tie 0-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11).

Batra, the tormenter of Feng, returned to the court in the fourth match to deliver the winning point, when she beat Zhou 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7).

Meanwhile, the men's team will play their semi-finals and medal matches on Monday (April 9), while the individual events will start the following day.