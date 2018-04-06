Commonwealth Games: Roanne Ho clocks 31.32sec to finish eighth in 50m breaststroke final

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho clocked 31.32 seconds to finish eighth in the women's 50m breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday (April 6) night at the Optus Aquatic Centre.

The 25-year-old clocked 31.31sec in the semi-finals on Thursday to qualify for the final, and 31.61sec in the heats. Her national record is 31.29sec, which she clocked to win the same event at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

She said: "The first few strokes I rushed through a little because I was too panicky... but the finish was good."

Also, Ho's team-mate Quah Ting Wen clocked 26.25sec and placed seventh in her women's 50m freestyle semi-finals the same night. She was 14th among 16 swimmers overall and did not make Saturday's final.

Quah, 25, was 14th in the heats on Friday morning in 26.22sec. Her national record in this event stands at 25.27sec.

She said: "It just wasn't a good swim. It was fine, the dive was good, the underwater was good, the first 25m was good, I just couldn't hold it for the entire race."