Commonwealth Games: Quah Ting Wen finishes 16th in 100m freestyle, does not make final in her three events

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Troubled by a niggling shoulder injury, national swimmer Quah Ting Wen finished eighth and last in her 100m freestyle semi-finals on Sunday (April 8) and did not qualify for the Commonwealth Games final.

The 25-year-old clocked 57.51sec in the first semi-final at the Optus Aquatic Centre and finished 16th overall for the event. She had swum 57.46 in the morning heats and has a personal best of 55.52 set in 2016.

She said: "(Tonight was) not great, I've definitely swum better. It felt better this morning. It hurt (her right shoulder) and I fought better than I did this morning, but obviously I'm not happy with my time."

The injury had bothered her throughout the whole of last year as well and "even leading up to the SEA Games (where she won two individual golds and three relays golds)".

She added: "But I managed to keep it at bay, train through it but won't blame my shoulder for how I swam at this meet. This is just a reminder of what I need to do leading up to Asian Games."

The Asiad in Indonesia starts in August and Quah said she needed to work on her fitness. She noted: "It's not just technique but to hold the body position and movement at a very high speed for as long as possible. That's why the top swimmers are able to go so fast."

She also made the semi-finals of the 50m free (finishing 14th overall) and the 50m butterfly (finishing 12th overall) events on the Gold Coast.