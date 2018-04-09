Commonwealth Games: More disappointment for Singapore table tennis team as men fail to make team final

GOLD COAST (Australia) - The Singapore men's table tennis team will finish outside the top two at the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, following their 2-3 semi-final loss to India on Monday (April 9).

The 2010 and 2014 champions took the lead when Gao Ning beat Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 in the first singles, but India drew level when Sharath Achanta defeated Ethan Poh 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 in the second match.

India, champions in 2006, then took the lead when their pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Desai beat Pang Xue Jie and Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

Gao set up the rubber match when he beat Gnanasekaran 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11, but Pang lost the final match 5-11, 10-12, 10-12 to Sharath Achanta to concede the tie.

The Singaporeans will play either Nigeria or England for the bronze medal at 2pm (Singapore time).

On Sunday night, the mighty Singapore women's team failed to retain their gold medal - a title they had won in every edition since the sport was introduced to the Games in 2002 - after falling 1-3 to India in the final.