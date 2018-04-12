Commonwealth Games: Martina Veloso wins women's 50m rifle prone for Singapore's second gold

Singapore shooter Marina Veloso won her second gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 12, 2018. She finished with a score of 621.0 in the women's 50m rifle prone at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
The shooter finished with a score of 621.0 in the women's 50m rifle prone at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
The 18-year-old Veloso had won the 10m air rifle on April 9, 2018.
Veloso told The Straits Times: "It's unbelievable and did not expect this at all. I only just started training for this event and this is my first prone competition in a major competition.
BRISBANE, Australia - Singapore shooter Marina Veloso won her second gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday (April 12).

She finished with a score of 621.0 in the women's 50m rifle prone at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

India's Tejaswini Sawant was second on 618.9 and Scot Seonald McIntosh was third on 618.1.

Veloso's team-mate Jasmine Ser was fifth on 615.6.

The 18-year-old Veloso had won the 10m air rifle on Monday.

She told The Straits Times: "It's unbelievable and did not expect this at all. I only just started training for this event and this is my first prone competition in a major competition.

"I never thought I could do this.

"And this is also my last because this is not an Olympic event so I told myself to enjoy every shot. I had fun."

