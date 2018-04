BRISBANE, Australia - There was no third Commonwealth Games medal for Singapore shooter Martina Veloso after she finished fourth in the women's 50m rifle three-positions final on Friday (April 13).

The 18-year-old ended with a score of 432.3 in the eight-woman final at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

She had won the 10m air rifle on Monday and the 50m rifle prone on Thursday.

Team-mate Jasmine Ser, the defending champion in the 50m rifle three-positions, was sixth.