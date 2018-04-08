Commonwealth Games: Malaysian squash legend Nicol David calls time as reign ends in semis

GOLD COAST, Australia (AFP) - Malaysian squash legend Nicol David said the Commonwealth Games in Australia will probably be her last after she was beaten in the semi-finals on Sunday (April 8) to dash her dreams of a third straight gold.

The 34-year-old, who spent a record 108 consecutive months (2006-2015) on top of the official women's world rankings, was well beaten 3-1 by New Zealand's Joelle King, the second seed.

The best that David, the third seed, can now hope for is bronze.

"I think it will probably be my last Commonwealth Games," said David, as she approaches the end of her glorious career.

"The new generation is always going to change. You also rediscover things and start trying to push to improve. The exciting part is what we can get from the next face of squash."

She added: "I gave it my all and that's all you can do. Joelle has been really consistent, it was going to be tough to beat her.

"I gave it my best but sometimes your best is not enough."

David, the eight-time world champion, will face Tesni Evans of Wales on Monday for bronze, in what is her sixth Commonwealth Games.

She won singles gold at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

"Of course losing today is disappointing, but I need to focus on the bronze medal now," said David.

King plays No. 4 seed Sarah-Jane Perry of England for the title.