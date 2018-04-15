Commonwealth Games: Malaysian Lee Chong Wei beats Indian world No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi to claim badminton singles gold

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Malaysian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei captured his third Commonwealth Games men's singles gold on Sunday (April 15) with a stunning win over world No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi.

The 35-year-old veteran beat the Indian, who is 10 years his junior, 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 at the Carrara Sports Hall.

The win proved sweet for Lee, the three-time Olympic silver medallist, who had won their previous four encounters before falling to Srikanth in the singles match of the mixed team final on Monday. India went on to win 3-1 and claim the gold.

Lee won the Commonwealth singles title in 2006 and 2010 but skipped the 2014 Glasgow Games. He has said this will be his final Commonwealth Games and he will not compete at the 2022 Birmingham edition.

Srikanth had replaced the injured Viktor Axelsen at the top of the men's singles world rankings on Thursday.

He joins an exclusive club of Indian shuttlers to sit at the summit of the sport - Saina Nehwal became the women's singles world No. 1 in 2015, while Prakash Padukone was considered the world No. 1 when he won three top tournaments in 1980, before the current computerised ranking system.

In the women's singles final, which was an all-Indian affair between Saina and P.V. Sindhu, the former triumphed 21-18, 23-21.

It was Saina's second Commonwealth Games singles title after her victory at the 2010 Games in New Delhi.