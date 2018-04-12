Commonwealth Games: India's K. Srikanth wants to be badminton's top dog for a long time

How do you better a week where you beat an Olympic great in straight games, and helped your team win the Commonwealth Games mixed team gold?

By becoming your country's first men's singles world No. 1 in the modern era, in Kidambi Srikanth's case.

The 1.78m Indian will replace the injured Viktor Axelsen at the top of the men's singles world rankings today, as the 25-year-old Dane lost 1,660 points that he earned for reaching the Malaysia Open last 16.

The tournament was held from April 4-9 last year, but scheduled for June 26-July 1 this year, and Badminton World Federation rankings take into account the 10 best ranking points a shuttler earns over a 52-week period.

Srikanth, 25, smiled and looked away shyly when The Straits Times mentioned his landmark feat yesterday, following his 21-13, 21-10 win over Mauritius' Aatish Lubah in the men's singles round of 32.

Srikanth said: "I am just very happy, it's something that doesn't come very easily."

India's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand told The Hindustan Times: "This is a huge achievement for Srikanth as well as Indian badminton. There has been a lot of talk about our women doing well, but now we will have a men's No. 1. This will help Srikanth become more relaxed.

"Whatever happens from here, he will always know that he was ranked as the best in the world, that he has accomplished that goal. It will help him focus more on winning tournaments."

Srikanth started out as a doubles player and came to prominence when he won the second-tier Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold in 2013.

The next year, he beat Lin Dan - widely considered to be the best shuttler of all time - 21-19, 21-17 to win the China Open, and became the first Indian to win a Super Series Premier title.

Last year, Srikanth won four Super Series titles - Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and France - and was second to team-mate Sai Praneeth at the Singapore Open.

A product of Gopichand's academy, which has also produced the likes of Praneeth and P.V. Sindhu, Srikanth then beat three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 21-17, 21-14 in the mixed team final at the Games on Monday.

India overcame Malaysia 3-1 to win their first title in an international team event.

With his ascent, Srikanth joins an exclusive club of India's top shuttlers - Saina Nehwal became the women's singles world No. 1 in 2015, while Prakash Padukone was considered the world No. 1 when he won three top tournaments in 1980, before the current computerised ranking system.

Srikanth said: "I don't think there is any secret to it - it's just about working hard and continuously."

While he is the top seed in the ongoing men's singles competition, Srikanth does not want to think beyond his match against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne today.

Asked if he would like to add a men's singles gold to his mixed team medal, he said: "It is definitely one match at a time; thinking of the gold medal puts pressure on myself and I don't want to do that now."

Srikanth is confident that he can fend off the chasing pack of Axelsen, South Korea's Son Wan Ho (No. 3), Malaysian Lee (6th) and the Chinese trio of Chen Long (4th), Shi Yuqi (5th) and Lin (7th) and hold on to his top ranking.

He has also set himself bold goals further on the horizon.

"I want to eventually win the Olympic gold medal... and reaching there (world No. 1) is just one side of the coin," he said.

"I want to work hard and remain (as world No. 1) for a long time."