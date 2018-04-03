Commonwealth Games: India cleared of doping but warned over needle find in athletes' village

GOLD COAST, Australia (AFP) - India were cleared of doping but slapped with a "strong written reprimand" on Tuesday (April 3), after syringes were found in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.

The Games' Federation Court said the doctor of India's boxing team injected an unwell fighter with vitamins, but breached rules on the use of syringes.

Games officials separately told AFP that analysis of the contents of the syringes, which were found by a cleaner, showed they did not contain performance-enhancing drugs.

"As part of the investigation, the doctor in question confirmed that he had administered a vitamin B complex, by injection, to an athlete that was feeling unwell," a court statement said.

"Upon questioning, the doctor conceded that he was aware of the No Needle Policy and subsequently detailed all use of needles for the period March 19 to date and cooperated in disclosing all medication in his possession," it added.

Under Games rules, teams need permission to use syringes and all needles must be kept in a central, secured location with access restricted to authorised medical personnel.

"In the circumstances, the Federation Court's decision is that CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) should issue a strong written reprimand to the doctor," the court said.