Commonwealth Games: Gao and Yu in table tennis mixed doubles final

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - Singapore paddlers Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu have reached the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles final after beating India's Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7 at the Oxenford Studios on Saturday (April 14).

The Singaporean pair, top seeds in the competition, looked comfortable in the first game, but had to fight back against the third seeds after conceding the next two games in the best-of-five tie.

The final will be played at 5pm Singapore time on Saturday.

"Going into this match, we had the slight advantage, but when we lost the point at 9-7 in the second game we should have changed our shots, but we persisted and didn't," Gao, 35, told The Straits Times after the match.

"We changed our service and our backhand after that, and cut down on our mistakes to secure the victory."

In reaching the final, Singapore have secured a medal in an event in which they failed to win a medal in Glasgow in 2014. Then, Feng Tianwei and Zhan Jian lost both the semi-finals and the bronze-medal match.

Gao and Yu will face either Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin of England, or India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in the final.