Commonwealth Games: England shock hosts Australia 52-51 in netball final

GOLD COAST, Australia (REUTERS) - Helen Housby held her nerve in the final second to score the winning goal as England upset the heavily favoured Australians 52-51 and clinch a dramatic netball gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (April 15).

With the scores level at 51-51, England clinched the gold with a decisive penalty shot on the siren.

They became the first team apart from Australia and New Zealand to win the netball gold.

England, who had never been in a Commonwealth Games final before, only sneaked into the gold-medal decider at Coomera Indoor Centre when Jo Harten sank the winning goal with two seconds remaining in their semi-final with Jamaica on Saturday.

The Jamaicans won bronze earlier on Sunday when they beat two-time champions New Zealand 60-55 in a pulsating final day of competition that typified the entire tournament.