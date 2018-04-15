Commonwealth Games: England shock hosts Australia 52-51 in netball final

Courtney Bruce of Australia (centre) tries to block Helen Housby (right) of England during the Netball Gold Medal match between Australia and England at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on April 15, 2018.
GOLD COAST, Australia (REUTERS) - Helen Housby held her nerve in the final second to score the winning goal as England upset the heavily favoured Australians 52-51 and clinch a dramatic netball gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (April 15).

With the scores level at 51-51, England clinched the gold with a decisive penalty shot on the siren.

They became the first team apart from Australia and New Zealand to win the netball gold.

England, who had never been in a Commonwealth Games final before, only sneaked into the gold-medal decider at Coomera Indoor Centre when Jo Harten sank the winning goal with two seconds remaining in their semi-final with Jamaica on Saturday.

The Jamaicans won bronze earlier on Sunday when they beat two-time champions New Zealand 60-55 in a pulsating final day of competition that typified the entire tournament.

