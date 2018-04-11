Commonwealth Games: Disappointment for shooters as Nigel Lim, Gai Bin finish fifth and sixth in 50m pistol

BRISBANE, Australia - Lapses in concentration cost Singapore shooters a chance for a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 50m pistol final on Tuesday (April 11).

Gai Bin, who qualified as the second-best shooter after the preliminary round, shot 6.1 in his final attempt and finished sixth overall with 162.5 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Fellow Singaporean Nigel Lim, who qualified eighth, was the next to be knocked out of the eight-man final after he shot 5.3 and ended his final with a score of 143.1.

Australian Daniel Repacholi took gold with a Games record of 227.2, ahead of Bangladesh's Shakil Ahmed (220.5) and Indian Om Mitharval (201.1)

Lim, 39, won bronze in this event at the 2010 Games in New Delhi.

He said: "I was in a good position for a medal and maybe I was thinking about it too much and tried too hard. I should have blocked it out and stuck with my routine.

"Maybe I should be like the younger shooters, who are fearless and don't overthink. They just go out there and shoot. The older guys, there's a feeling that our opportunities are limited."

His only other event in Australia will be the 25m rapid-fire pistol which starts on Thursday.

For the 49-year-old Gai, who was seventh in the men's 10m air pistol on Monday which was his only other event, his wait for an eighth Commonwealth Games medal goes on.

He won seven medals at the 2010 Games in New Delhi, including three golds (25m standard pistol singles and pairs, 50m pistol pairs).

He did not win any silverware at the 2014 edition in Glasgow.

He said: "In India, I had eight events which gives you a lot of chances to win a medal. In a way, you can afford to make some mistakes and learn from it.

"But they have reduced the number of events (there were both singles and pairs in 2010) and it's mainly individual events now so the pressure is much higher."

On some of the low scores he and Lim recorded, Gai said: "The difference from 50m between a 10 and a poor score is a hair's breadth. So it happens. Everyone's hands are trembling and sometimes the timing is just a little off."

The Republic's lone gold medal at the Gold Coast Games remains the women's 10m air rifle gold won by Martina Veloso on Monday.