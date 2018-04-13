Commonwealth Games: Defending champions Feng and Yu to face India for table tennis women's doubles gold

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - Commonwealth Games table tennis women's doubles defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu have made the final on Friday (April 13), following their 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 victory over India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe at the Oxenford Studios.

The Singapore pair will face India's Manika Batra and Mouma Das in the final later on Friday.

Batra, 22, was the star in India's 3-1 win over the Republic in the women's team final earlier in the Games, and has been a scourge to many with her unique bat-flipping technique.

On facing Batra, Feng, 31, said: "I think it will be a very hard match tonight, we must be calm on court to fight for every point. On the court we cannot overthink and we've to play well."

Yu lost to Batra in 2014, but has not faced her yet in the 2018 Games. The 28-year-old said: "The chemistry between Tianwei and I is still there. We need to be more confident and calm on court to execute our strategy."

India coach Massimo Costantini said: "I think Singapore are still favourites in this final, we have to make something special as we have done in the team event. We are preparing how to create some problems for them.

"They are still too good for us but we will try."