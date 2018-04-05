Commonwealth Games: Australian star Sally Pearson expected to pull out through injury

GOLD COAST (GUARDIAN) - One of Australia's brightest gold-medal hopes at these Commonwealth Games, Sally Pearson, is set to pull out of contention after failing to overcome her Achilles injury.

Pearson, who carried the Queen's baton on its final leg at Wednesday's opening ceremony, was widely tipped to claim her third successive Commonwealth hurdles title on the Gold Coast.

The Olympic and twice world champion has called a press conference for 1pm on Thursday (April 5), when she is expected to confirm the news.

In addition to the 100m hurdles, the 31-year-old had been expected to run the sprint relay.

Pearson's withdrawal will come as a major blow to organisers, having been the face of the Games since the Gold Coast was awarded hosting rights in 2011.

Pearson, a local resident, missed out on being selected to carry the Australian flag at the opening ceremony, but remains one of the team's most recognisable athletes.

She was aiming for a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold after triumphs in Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow four years ago.

Preparations for her tilt had been hampered by the injury, suffered in February, and just a few days out from the Games, she rated herself as a "90% chance" of making it onto the start line.

Pearson has struggled with a string of injuries in recent years. She suffered a serious wrist injury during a race in Rome in 2015 and that, along with a hamstring injury, ruled her out of the Rio Olympics.

Her chances of success at last year's World Championships were written off yet she proved the doubters wrong and won her second world title in London.