Combining massages with a workout

A relaxing massage can go a long way in loosening up tight muscles but is not generally considered a workout in itself, not even for the masseur or masseuse.

A massage workout thus seems something of a misnomer but that is exactly what the Singapore Sports Hub has come up with for its newest community fitness activity.

Called the 3-Generation (3G) Family Fitness-Massage Workout, the activity blends dancesport movements with the usage of hand-held massage sticks.

Shoulder bounce and hopping motions can be paired with giving a friend or family member a rub with the massage stick.

The workout was created after the Sports Hub looked to incorporate interactive elements into conventional fitness workouts.

"Sports Hub was built not just for sporting and entertainment events but for the wider purpose of bringing people together from all walks of life," said Christine Lau, the Singapore Sports Hub's director of sports and community programming.

"So we wanted to use massage sticks as a fun-play component in engaging the whole family, as the name 3-Generation implies."

To get children, parents and grandparents involved, the workout was also intended to be, as massages are, fairly relaxing.

"The massage workout is a low-to-moderate-intensity workout that ensures everyone has a fun time working out while keeping fit at their own pace," said Ahmad Yunus, an instructor at Sports Hub's Experience Sports FIT-Session.

"Participants go through a series of dancesport movements comprising simple footwork and body coordination, which helps promote better agility, flexibility and balance."

EVERYONE CAN PLAY There were even movements for those who were sitting down so that really helps people of all ages take part and enjoy the workout. FONG LUM, personal trainer, on the fun moves in the workout.

About 80 people took part in the first massage workout yesterday during Community Play Day.

Community Play Day, a quarterly festival that seeks to promote an active lifestyle, is into its seventh edition. More than 14,000 descended upon the Sports Hub for yesterday's festival which was themed Season of Giving.

Personal trainers Shawn Quek and Fong Lum, who are married, came down for the fitness-massage workout with their children Shyler and Shaelene.

Said Lum, 40: "It's something different with the massage sticks and the movements are easy to follow as well.

"There were even movements for those who were sitting down so that really helps people of all ages take part and enjoy the workout."

For Moses Chan, the workout was really a 3-Generation Family Fitness affair, as he was accompanied by his parents Edward and Lily, and two-year-old son Micah.

"It was a fun experience for all of us and it's good that there is something that we can do together as a family," said Chan, 38, who is deaf and works as a deaf access officer at the Singapore Association for the Deaf.

Added Lily, 68: "I thought the workout was very fun and more elderly people should be told about it so they can come and try it for themselves."

The Sports Hub is looking into developing the workout as a regular activity in its Experience Sports FIT-sessions.