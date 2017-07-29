Cold play aiming to be a big hit

Four-year-old Park In Joon skiing yesterday at Snow City, at the launch of the Singapore Ski and Snow Open. The inaugural event, from Aug 4-6, is aiming to attract more than 1,000 skiers and snowboarders. The organisers, Sportquest, will bring coaches from Britain and South Korea to provide free instructional sessions for the public. While the event is not sanctioned by the Singapore Snowboarding and Skiing Association, its president Low Teo Ping said it is encouraging to see such initiatives help to build a pool of snow sports enthusiasts. He told The Straits Times: "It does promote the sport, which to us is very encouraging and I think will definitely help identify a core of good skiers and snowboarders."

