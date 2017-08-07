Celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday at the SportsHub National Day Fiesta

SINGAPORE - Celebrate Singapore's 52nd year of independence as one sporting nation at the Sports Hub National Day Fiesta on Aug 9, from 9am to 9pm, with a variety of sports, fitness, entertainment and lifestyle activities set to give the public a truly festive experience.

The event will feature a series of programmes for the community, including the experience sports super 8s sports challenges, a 52-minute National Day fitness workout, an aquathlon workshop, a National Day carnival, a live telecast of the National Day Parade and a family picnic at the OCBC Square.

All activities are free for the public.

"The Singapore Sports Hub is more than just world-class events, it is also built for the community, to bring people closer to one another through shared sports, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. Even though the National Day Parade is just a stone's throw away from the Sports Hub this year, we hope that Singaporeans can come together and celebrate National Day with us as One Sporting Singapore," said acting Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer, Oon Jin Teik.

With an aquathlon workshop and Singapore flag collage craft held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre and Singapore Sports Museum respectively during the first half of the day, the bulk of the activities will begin at 1pm, where there will be carnival activities such as upsized games, bouncy castles, face painting, roving magicians, racing simulators and design-your-own-NDP-truck.

The Sports Hub National Day Fiesta activities will end with a live telecast of the National Day Parade and a family picnic at the OCBC Square, where fellow Singaporeans can come together and immerse in the celebratory atmosphere. Picnic mats will be given out at the Families for Life redemption booth from 4pm to 5pm, on a first come, first-served basis and while stocks last.

Limited quantities of the Sports Hub National Day Fiesta fun pack will be given out to participants who take part in the experience sports super 8s sports challenges, the National Day fitness workouts and aquathlon workshop on a first come, first-served basis.

Members of the public who are interested in these activities are strongly encouraged to pre-register online.

The Sports Hub National Day Fiesta is part of the GetActive! @ Singapore Sports Hub event, which is being held at various locations around Singapore Sports Hub from 5 to 9 Aug.

For more information, please visit www.sportshub.com.sg/NationalDayFiesta.