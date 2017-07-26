Celebrate National Day with a sporting bash during GetActive! Singapore

SINGAPORE - An islandwide sporting bash is set to take place from July 29 - Aug 9 to celebrate National Day.

The public can choose from a variety of more than 50 activities at the second edition of GetActive! Singapore. It is organised to offer locals more opportunities to get involved in sports, fitness and wellness activities in conjunction with celebrating the Republic's 52nd birthday.

Participants can take their pick from scaling an augmented climbing wall in Ang Mo Kio, to taking part in a Superhero mass walk at the Sports Hub, and playing frisbee and tennis at the Padang.

These events are supported by the Active Enabler Programme, an initiative to support ground-up community projects through grants and endorsements. This year, the programme supported 291 events, up from 240 applications last year.

The activities will be held over the next two weekends across nine Sports Festival locations, including Sentosa, Our Tampines Hub and Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

Lye Yen Kai, the president of Outdoor Learning & Adventure Education Association (OLAE), said: "It is indeed a meaningful platform for families and individuals to experience outdoor activities, especially when many may be trying outdoor activities for the first time."

Besides having sports try-outs, the sporting fiesta will feature 21 sports competitions for able-bodied and para-athletes as well. They include dragon boat, cycling, floorball, pickleball and boccia. More than 12,000 participants have signed up for the competitions, which will feature three categories, the Youth, Corporate and Masters Games.

In celebration of NS50, national servicemen and their family and friends can enjoy free entry to all ActiveSG swimming complexes and gyms from Aug 5-6.

More information is available at www.myactivesg.com/getactivesingapore.