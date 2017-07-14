Carnival atmosphere holds many options after finish line

There is a wide range of activities planned for finishers of this year's The Straits Times Run in the City, including a carnival with something for everyone.

At the finish line, runners can look forward to re-hydrating with the refreshing taste of 100Plus Active at the 100Plus Refresh Zone.

Cold towels will be given out to runners at the 100Plus Cool Zone, with the area fitted with cool mist fans to help runners recover after the race.

At the SPH Rewards booth, runners who like the Singapore Press Holdings' Facebook page will receive free tissues and a fan.

For those who are social media-savvy, there will be an ST "Page one" Photo Wall where race enthusiasts can take photos with a mock-up of The Straits Times front page and share their achievements with friends and family.

The Panasonic Pledge Booth is not to be missed. For the young ones, a Pikachu mascot will be making an appearance at the booth from 7.30am.

Attractive prizes will also be up for grabs in the Panasonic Sure Win Lucky Dip, including the grand prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED television worth $10,999.

To be in the running to win, participants need to make a pledge on Panasonic Singapore's Facebook page, before heading down to the booth to take part. However, runners will need to be physically present during the draw at around 10am to take home the prizes.

Those eager to continue their healthy lifestyle can activate their fitness trial pass at the True Fitness booth and receive a free gift (while stocks last). Those who sign up for a True Fitness membership at the booth will not have to pay joining fees. They will also be entitled to a free 3D body scan.

Other sponsors with a booth include Mobot and Great Eastern. Electronic-scooter manufacturer Mobot will have a photo booth set up, while Great Eastern will be giving out free gifts to booth visitors.

Last but not least, those looking for a caffeine fix need look no further than the Singapore Coffee Festival booth. Organisers will be giving out a cold brew for each ticket purchased.

Tickets for the Aug 4-6 festival will go at $22 for standard tickets and $18 for DBS/POSB cardholders.