Canoe Polo: SGCP1, Mogui emerge victorious in open finals of National Canoe Polo Championships

SINGAPORE - Singapore Canoe Polo 1 (SGCP 1) won the National Canoe Polo Championships women's open final at the Singapore Sports School on Sunday (July 30).

They defeated Espada 8-2.

SGCP 1's scorers included Grace Chua, Lisa Joy, Chad Ong, Kasxier Low (twice) and Joyce Wong (thrice), while Ng Hui Xuan and Denise Chua appeared on the scoresheet for Espada.

In the men's open final, Mogui beat Xian Da Nan Hai (XDNH) 4-3 to claim the title.

Poh Yu Xuan opened the scoring for the champions, before Ken Tan and Shawn Ng (twice) scored to ensured Mogui's victory.

XDNH's Thng Kang Jun was on target with three goals.

The 19th edition of the championship saw some 230 participants and 25 teams compete over three weekends in July.