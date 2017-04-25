Canada defeat US, Jamaica in men's relay

NASSAU (Bahamas) • Canada survived a scary moment in the heats before going on to deliver a stunning win ahead of the United States and Jamaica in the men's 4x200 metres at the IAAF world relays on Sunday.

Germany produced another surprise an hour later when they won the women's 4x100m after US lead-off runner Tianna Bartoletta slipped and fell.

Despite that disappointment, the Americans still ended the two-day competition in Nassau with the most gold medals - five.

A strong leg by Olympic silver medallist Andre de Grasse and a solid exchange with anchor Aaron Brown put the Canadians out in front in the men's 4x200m and Brown raced home for the year's best time of 1:19.42.

Brown said the team had been determined to make up for a dropped baton that knocked them out of Saturday's 4x100m.

"It did not go well yesterday," said Brown. "But I'm glad we were able to break the curse, get the monkey off our backs and show the world what we are able to do in the relays."

The win, the first in the event by a non-US or Jamaican team at the world relays, came after Canadian lead-off runner Gavin Smellie was called for a false start in the heats.

"There was maybe a little twitch, but I didn't move," said Smellie. "I was asking the officials to watch the video to see there was no false start."

The officials agreed and the red card was withdrawn. The US, running without Justin Gatlin, were second in the final in 1:19.88 and Jamaica took third (1:21.09).

In the women's 4x100m, anchor Rebekka Haas held off Jamaica's Sashalee Forbes to give Germany their first world relays victory in 42.84 seconds.

"We were just hoping to get a medal, but we got gold," said German lead-off runner Alexandra Burghardt.

The US won three other Sunday finals - the men's and women's 4x400m, and the men's 4x800m.

The top-eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for men and women automatically qualified for August's IAAF world championships in London.

REUTERS