Cambodia PM honoured by the IOC

Singapore's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ng Ser Miang (right) presenting the IOC President's Trophy to Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

The trophy was given in recognition of the 64-year-old's contribution to sports development in Cambodia.

Ng, who sits on the IOC executive board, said at the presentation ceremony: "The Prime Minister recognises the importance of sports in nation-building... and has spared no efforts in creating opportunities for participation among the youth."

Cambodia will host the SEA Games for the first time in 2023 and has started investing in facilities through the development of Morodok Techo Sports Complex.