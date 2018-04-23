Bring on Brook, says Khan after 39-sec KO

LONDON • Having not stepped into a boxing ring for nearly two years after being knocked out by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May 2016, many critics wondered whether the inactivity might have dulled Amir Khan's famed hand speed.

The concerns proved unfounded after the Briton showed no signs of ring rust in his first bout in a British ring for five years, knocking out Canada's Phil Lo Greco in a mere 39 seconds on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, a former light-welterweight world champion, wasted little time in sending his opponent tumbling with a quick one-two combination inside the opening 30 seconds. Khan then pinned him to the ropes before the super-welterweight contest ended moments after it had started.

Victory left Khan on course for a showdown with British rival Kell Brook, who was among those watching ringside at Liverpool's Echo Arena and, in a separate interview, promised to make Khan "see stars".

The self-proclaimed "fastest hands in boxing" pulled no punches in his post-fight interview, having been mocked by Brook for appearing on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

"I have been out of the ring for two years, but I was still in the gym working hard, I have never taken a day off. I wanted to prove a point coming back," he told the BBC.

"Khan's back. I want to become a world champion this or next year. I want to fight the best guys. If it means going up a division, I will."

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist also had a few choice words for Brook, saying: "I will fight and beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook has been living off my name for a long time. I am a stronger, better fighter."

