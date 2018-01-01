Brazilian Cyborg keeps UFC featherweight title

Cris Cyborg landing a hit against American Holly Holm during UFC 219 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 32-year-old Brazilian retained her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title with a unanimous-decision victory. The judges scored the bout - considered one of the biggest women's fights in UFC history - 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in favour of Cyborg. She improved her record to 19 wins, one loss and one no contest. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holm, 36, dropped to 11 victories and four losses.