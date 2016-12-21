Brailsford in more trouble after media claim

LONDON • Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford has been accused of offering an incentive to the journalist who broke the story about the mystery package delivered to Bradley Wiggins to prevent it from being published.

The Daily Mail's Matt Lawton claimed on Monday that Brailsford was so concerned about the controversy that he offered him a "more positive story" instead and later said to him: "If you didn't write the story, is there anything else that could be done?"

The newspaper also said that Brailsford feared that the story could mark "the end of Team Sky".

It comes after he claimed in parliament on Monday that the package contained a legal medicine, but his answer - coming more than two months after initial questioning - created more confusion.

A lengthy evidence session at the Culture, Media and Sport select committee threw up as many questions as answers, after MPs grilled Team Sky and British Cycling executives over the package delivered to the team's doctor in 2011.

Brailsford said he had been told by the doctor, Richard Freeman, that the package at the centre of an anti-doping investigation contained Fluimucil, an over-the-counter decongestant used in nebulisers for clearing mucus.

The decongestant does not need to have special permission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) before it is administered. It falls under the list of permitted drugs to treat coughs.

It is, however, unclear whether British Cycling has a paper or electronic record of the drug being sent. Shane Sutton, who was head coach at the time, British Cycling chairman Bob Howden and ethics chief George Gilbert all said that they have no detailed knowledge of the package's contents.

Brailsford added that Fluimucil "is a drug we've used on a regular basis" and that "we restock when appropriate".

Leaked Wada documents revealed in September that Wiggins was granted therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) - allowing athletes to use otherwise banned medicine - to use the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone before three major races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including his 2012 Tour de France win.

The package was delivered in June 2011, a few weeks before Wiggins' first TUE, before the Tour de France.

THE TIMES, LONDON, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE