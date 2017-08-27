Boxing: Wily Floyd Mayweather stays unbeaten throughout career, amassing huge earnings

SINGAPORE - Floyd Mayweather Jr defeated mixed martial arts (MMA) star champion Conor McGregor on Sunday morning (Aug 27) through a technical knockout (TKO) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The undefeated boxing champion - now holding a 50-0 win-loss record - faced a feisty McGregor who was aggressive off the blocks. The latter held his ground against Mayweather in the first few rounds and landed shots on his 40-year-old opponent.

However, Mayweather's superior experience and game plan to tire out McGregor soon worked. As round seven approached, the 29-year-old Irishman looked increasingly tired and sluggish.

Finally in Round 10, Mayweather advanced to finish off Irishman, before the referee stopped the fight and awarded the win to him.

Besides keeping his undefeated record after announcing his retirement after the bout, Mayweather is set to earn more than US$200 million (S$272 million), with McGregor earning US$100 million.

The money will come in handy, as the Michigan-native owes the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) US$29 million, according to a report on Forbes.com.

For Mayweather, business and money is a big part of his life. He earned big money fighting for boxing promotion company Top Rank.

Setting up Mayweather Promotions, he became his own promoter in 2007 after buying out after his promotional contract a year before.

Now, the boxer with US$700 million career earnings as estimated by Forbes owns multiple assets, including US$15 million worth of cars and real estate holdings worth US$1.2 billion.

No wonder his nickname is "Money".