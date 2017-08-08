Boxing: Sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi slams 'scumbag' Conor McGregor

Los Angeles (AFP) - Former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi says he has no regrets about quitting Conor McGregor's training camp, describing the mixed martial arts fighter as a "scumbag" who surrounds himself with "a bunch of yes men".

McGregor is preparing to face boxing star Floyd Mayweather in a Las Vegas boxing ring on August 26 in what could be one of the richest fights in history.

The 36-year-old Malignaggi, who retired from boxing five months ago, walked out of training camp last week after he said McGregor used him like a pawn, disrespected him in the dressing room and housed him and the other sparring partners in dumpy accommodations.

"He's a scumbag," Malignaggi said of McGregor in an interview on Monday with the American website The MMA Hour.

He also gave a detailed breakdown of how their sparring sessions went, no doubt providing Mayweather with a blueprint on how to beat McGregor.

Malignaggi, a former multiple world champion, said despite training little during retirement, he had no trouble getting the better of McGregor.

He was also upset about training camp pictures made public that show the Irishman in a positive light.

"The guy is all about his ego. He's actually not trying to get better. He's got a bunch of yes men in his corner who tell him he's doing good even if he's doing bad. It is just about him and cheerleading," Malignaggi told MMA Hour.

He said he asked McGregor to stop releasing misleading sparring photos that showed the MMA fighter getting the better of the exchanges. McGregor refused.

"At this stage I'm waiting for Ashton Kutcher to walk into the dressing rooms and tell me I got Punk'd. I thought it was a joke. I thought there was no way this guy is that much of an a**hole," he said.