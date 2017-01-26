Boxing: Oscar De La Hoya arrested for suspected drink driving in California

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Pasadena, California.

He was stopped for speeding in his Land Rover on Del Mar Boulevard, at which point the investigating officer smelled an alcoholic odour in the car and administered "a series of field sobriety tests," according to ESPN.

The 43-year-old De La Hoya failed the tests and was arrested at 1.57am, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 1992 Olympic gold-medal winner and 10-time professional world champion, De La Hoya is no stranger to substance abuse. He checked himself into rehabilitation in 2011 after admitting he had issues with cocaine and alcohol and had been having suicidal thoughts. Two years later, he also checked into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

De La Hoya failed to show on Wednesday at a news conference in Los Angeles to promote Golden Boy's HBO fight card on Saturday night.

He won titles at 130, 135, 140, 147, 154 and 160 pounds. He won bouts against Hall of Famers Julio Cesar Chavez Sr (twice), Pernell Whitaker and Arturo Gatti. He also fought other greats, including Felix Trinidad, Hector Camacho Sr, Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Shane Mosley (twice) and Manny Pacquiao.

De La Hoya went 39-6 with 30 knockouts in his career.