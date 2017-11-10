Boxing: Mike Tyson barred from entering Chile

US boxer MikeTyson (centre) accompanied by two agents of the PDI at the international airport of Santiago, Chile.
US boxer MikeTyson (centre) accompanied by two agents of the PDI at the international airport of Santiago, Chile. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
51 min ago

SANTIAGO (AFP) - Former boxing great Mike Tyson was barred from entering Chile on Thursday because of his criminal record, airport police said.

Immigration police at Santiago international airport tweeted a photo of the 51-year-old former heavyweight champion being escorted by officers "re-embarking" him.

It said he was being deported for "not complying with immigration law."

The police force explained it had the power to "prohibit the entry into the country of any foreigner who has negative records and/or convictions in their country of origin."

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of raping a teenaged beauty pageant contestant in his hotel room in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was sentenced to six years in prison but released on parole after serving three.

The American had travelled to Chile at the invitation of a TV channel and to take part in an advertising campaign.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing