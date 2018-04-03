Boxing: Manny Pacquiao raring to go against WBA champ Lucas Matthysse in KL title fight in July

LOS ANGELES (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he "can't wait" for another title shot when he takes on World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur in July.

"It's on! Can't wait to challenge Lucas Matthysse for another world title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - July 14 US time #Pacmanisback," tweeted the 39-year-old, who has won eight world titles in a record eight weight divisions.

Earlier, boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya confirmed that Argentinian Matthysse will defend his title against Pacquiao.

"Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday night July 14 (US time)," he tweeted.

Pacquiao had first announced plans for the fight in a statement last month, but details of the bout remained shrouded in uncertainty.

He had labelled himself an "underdog" in the fight that was to take place on June 24. He has not fought in the ring since being defeated on points by Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July, a loss that cost the Filipino star his WBO crown.

According to ESPN, Pacquiao will take on Matthysse without his long-time trainer Freddie Roach in his corner.

His adviser Michael Koncz told ESPN that the southpaw has replaced Roach with Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao's lifelong friend and the career-long assistant trainer who has been with him for every fight.

Matthysse, who has 39 wins including 36 by knockout against four defeats, won the vacant WBA belt after beating Thailand's Teerachai Sithmorseng in January.