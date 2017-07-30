Boxing: Gennady Golovkin will put all belts on the line against Canelo

Los Angeles (AFP) - Unbeaten Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan will risk all his world middleweight titles when he faces Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September, but the Mexican won't be trying to win them all.

Statements from both fighters' camps on Friday indicated Alvarez would risk his Lineal and Ring magazine titles, and seek Golovkin's World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles.

Golovkin will also risk his World Boxing Council (WBC) crown, but it would become vacant should he lose in the Sept 16 showdown at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golovkin, 37-0 with 33 knockouts, has the major belts in the division.

But Alvarez, 49-1-1 with 34 knockouts, had owned the WBC title before vacating it last year.

It was then awarded to Golovkin and reportedly that irked Alvarez, who vowed not to fight for it if he met Golovkin in the ring.

"I am very proud to be fighting for these important titles in this fight," Alvarez said of the crowns - all but the WBC one.

"This will be the best boxing event of the year, and I know all of the fans from Mexico and beyond will come out and enjoy the fight as I defend my Lineal and Ring Magazine titles, and take home the WBA and IBF championships."

That pushed Golovkin's camp to note that he would be putting all his titles at risk, even if Alvarez wouldn't be taking them all if he won.

"GGG will be proudly defending all of his titles - WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO (International Boxing Organisation) - as well as looking to add The Ring magazine title to his collection when he steps into the ring against Canelo," said Tom Loeffler, Golovkin's promoter.

The bottom line is the winner will clearly be hailed as the undisputed king of the ring in the middleweight realm, no matter how many titles they carry home.

"Fans love this matchup," Loeffler said.

"It's not only the two best fighters in their division fighting each other in their prime, but also two of the most marketable fighters in the sport."