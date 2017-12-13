Boxing: Former heavyweight champion Fury cleared to fight again

Tyson Fury poses with his belts at The Whites Hotel, Macron Stadium, Bolton on Nov 30, 2015.
Tyson Fury poses with his belts at The Whites Hotel, Macron Stadium, Bolton on Nov 30, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
27 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping, it was announced on Tuesday (Dec 12).

"In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position," a statement released by UKAD read.

UKAD back-dated Fury's two-year ban to Dec 13, 2015.

The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

Fury tweeted: "Guess who's back? #returnofthemac".

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch