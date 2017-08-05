Boxing: Conor McGregor's sparring partner quits, calling Mayweather build-up a 'fiasco'

(THE GUARDIAN) - Questions about Conor McGregor's preparations for his fight with Floyd Mayweather have surfaced again after his sparring partner, the retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi, said he will leave the Irishman's camp and described the event as a "fiasco".

Malignaggi told ESPN he was angry that photos had emerged of McGregor getting the better of him in the ring.

One photo shows McGregor apparently sending the former world champion to the canvas. Malignaggi insists he was pushed, and wants video of the session to be released to show what he says is the full story.

"I didn't want to become the story, and that's what this has turned into," he told ESPN on Thursday. "I won't release any information about his game plan or what he's working on - I wouldn't do that. But this has become a fiasco. It's a circus.

"And I do want that sparring video released. The UFC's PI (Ultimate Fighting Championship's Performance Institute) definitely has that video. I understand it can't come out now, but Conor, if you have any b***s, release what really happened."

Malignaggi added that he and McGregor had "a mutual respect inside the ring" and that his departure was related to matters outside the ring.

McGregor, famed for his UFC career, faces Floyd Mayweather in a boxing fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.

The fight has been criticised as a money-making stunt: the 40-year-old Mayweather is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, while McGregor has no professional boxing experience.

Both men could make over US$100 million (S$136.05 million) from the fight. However, the run-up to the bout has received negative attention.

Tickets for the fight at T-Mobile Arena, which cost up to US$15,000, have also sold slowly.