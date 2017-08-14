Boxing: Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather Aug 26 super-fight to be shown live on StarHub

(SINGAPORE) - The Aug 26 super-fight between undefeated five-division world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr (49-0, 26 knockouts) and current Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor "The Notorious" McGregor (21-3, 18 knockouts) in Las Vegas will be shown live on Aug 27 at 9am (Singapore time) on Hub Sports PPV (pay-per-view) HD (StarHub TV Channel 218) and StarHub Go.

StarHub will have an early bird discount for interested fans in what will be the fight spectacle of the year.

From Aug 14-20, customers will have to pay just $39.95 to watch the bout on StarHub TV and StarHub Go Android app or web browser, and $40.98 on StarHub Go iOS app.

From Aug 21, the price will be $49.95 on StarHub TV and StarHub Go Android app or web browser, and $49.98 on StarHub Go iOS app.

All prices are inclusive of GST.

For more information, please visit www.starhub.com/boxing