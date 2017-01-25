Boxing: Boxer takes fighting shot at redemption

When former two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Sirimongkol Singwancha was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug possession in 2009, he thought his career had ended.

But it was the sport that Sirimongkol had picked up at age nine that not only helped his case for a pardon, but also kept his and his fellow inmates' spirits up.

The 39-year-old, who served three years and five months of his sentence after being arrested with methamphetamine or "ice" tablets, estimates that he taught more than 500 of his fellow prisoners how to box and about 40 of them became professional boxers.

Speaking through an interpreter, Sirimongkol, who has a 96-2 win-loss record, told The Straits Times: "Learning how to box was a good distraction for the other inmates, and it kept them from brooding over the fact that they were in jail. Being in jail also limits them to the possibilities of the outside world, so if they cannot find work after their release, maybe they can become professional boxers."

Sirimongkol, who hails from Thailand's Pathum Thani province, also continued training and fighting while behind bars.

He revealed that the head of the prison had written a letter of recommendation for a shorter sentence after watching the boxer fight, highlighting his role as a boxing coach and commending him as a "good prisoner".

As Sirimongkol admitted, it was regret over disappointing his parents that inspired him to be the "good prisoner" that he was.

"I was sad because I made my mother and father sad," he said.

"I regret my mistakes because my parents were disappointed."

To make amends, Sirimongkol gave his parents all his fight winnings after his release from jail.

And all has been forgiven - Sirimongkol's father and older brother will be in Singapore as he takes on Uzbekistan's Azizbek Abdugofurov, who goes by the name Aziz AAA in the ring, as the headline bout in the Battle of Champions: WBC Asian Boxing Council Championship Middleweight title fight next month.

Having family support here at Far East Square on Feb 10 will provide extra motivation for Sirimongkol to extend his winning record.

"I really want my father and brother to watch me win here," he added.

Although his opponent is 15 years younger, Sirimongkol believes the fight will be an "exciting" one.

Abdugofurov, 24, has a 4-0 record, all of which are knockouts.

"Aziz has a strong power punch and I know his boxing style, so my strategy for the first two rounds is to study his moves before unleashing any power," said Sirimongkol.

Other bouts lined up for the event, presented by Cartel International Promotions, include Singapore's Hamzah Farouk, who will make his professional debut in the lightweight division against Malaysia's Rahmat Munadjab, while local boxer Edgar Ang will enter his second professional fight against Indonesian Bima Prakosa in the super lightweight category.

In the welterweight division, Uzbek Qudratillo Abduqaxorov will take on Ukranian Viktor Plotnykov.

Filipinos Jason Umbal and Roman Canto will face off against each other in the super bantamweight division.