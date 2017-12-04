Bowling: Team silver for female keglers at 2017 World Championships

SINGAPORE - Singapore's female bowlers clinched a team silver on Sunday (Dec 3) at the 2017 Women's World Bowling World Championships.

The top-seeded quintet of New Hui Fen, Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan and Jazreel Tan lost a close best-of-three-games final 209-214, 177-188 to regional rivals Malaysia in Las Vegas.

Singapore and Malaysia had both come from one game down in their respective semi-finals earlier in the day against South Korea and Colombia respectively.

The result sees Singapore better their showing at the last World Championships two years ago in Abu Dhabi, when the women's team won a bronze.

Then, Ng had also won the Republic's first ever gold in the event when she won the individual all-events title.