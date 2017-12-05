Bowling: Singapore's Shayna Ng claims Masters bronze at World Championships

LAS VEGAS - National bowler Shayna Ng clinched the bronze in the Masters event on Tuesday (Dec 5, Singapore time) at the Bowling World Championships in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old won three matches in the stepladder Masters format, including over compatriot Cherie Tan, to make the semi-finals.

There, she lost in straight games to eventual Masters champion Jung Dawun of South Korea 166-220, 214-233.

Said Ng: "The lanes have been very difficult to bowl on all week and I'm just glad we (the women's team) managed to adjust in the last two days.

"It was tough but we stuck together and gave it our all."

She had also won a silver in the team event on Monday alongside Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen and Joey Yeo.