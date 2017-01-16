Bowling: Singapore's Daphne Tan wins Brunswick Ballmaster in Helsinki for first professional title

SINGAPORE - Singapore bowler Daphne Tan took her first professional title early Monday morning (Singapore time), winning the Brunswick Ballmaster Open in Helsinki.

She beat team-mate Jazreel Tan 224-217 in the final for a one-two Singapore finish at the Tali Bowling Centre, earning the champion's cheque of €12,000 (S$18,222).

Tan was awarded €8,000 for finishing runner-up. Home favourite Sanna Pasanen took third place.

The victory makes Tan, 26, just the third woman to lift a title that is widely considered to be Europe's most prestigious bowling trophy.

The prestigious tournament is the season-opening event on the European Bowling Tour (EBT) this year. Now into its 47th edition, it is a mixed event where men and women compete together and one of just two Platinum events on the EBT this year. Platinum is the highest of the five tiers on the European circuit.

Close to 500 bowlers from 19 countries took part this year, going through a gruelling seven-day qualifier.

Other national bowlers such as Shayna Ng and Cherie Tan also took part in the event in Finland.