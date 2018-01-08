Bowling: Singapore's Bernice Lim tops in mixed-gender competition in Sweden

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Bernice Lim won the AIK International Tournament in Stockholm on Sunday (Jan 7), after she beat local bowler Jesper Svensson 240-233 in the final.

In the mixed-gender tournament, where women receive an eight-pin handicap, Lim had also defeated Malaysian Zulkifli Shalin 226-220 in the previous round.

The 26-year-old Singaporean won 60,000 Swedish krona (S$9,784) as the singles mixed champion.

Daphne Tan (14th), 2014 and 2016 Sportswoman of the Year Shayna Ng (26th), and Jasmine Yeong-Nathan (33rd) were the other Singaporeans who bowled at the competition.

Lim's triumph in Stockholm comes a month after she was knocked out in the round of 16 at the Storm Cup in South Korea.

In November, she was pipped to the Singapore National Bowling Championships women's title by 17-year-old Jermaine Seah.