Bowie first across line by less than 0.01sec

LONDON • In 2012, Tori Bowie sat at home in Sand Hill, Mississippi, when the Olympics were being held in London and watched the world's greatest sporting event race by without her.

As a 21-year-old long jumper who had missed the US trials with injury, she gazed at the 200 metres final on television that night and, in a Eureka moment, was moved to suggest to her grandmother: "I really think I can beat those ladies."

Five years on, in the very same stadium on Sunday night, Bowie, the long jumper turned sprinter, brought her prediction to life by becoming world 100m champion - and she is already thinking of a golden double.

Still, the 26-year-old could never have credited the dramatic fashion in which she was to win the title on Sunday, chasing down Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, dipping perfectly at the line before losing her balance and falling flat on her face.

Having done well to avoid what could have been a nasty injury, she rose to look faintly amazed that she had won in 10.85 seconds to join compatriot Justin Gatlin as a shock sprint winner as the United States celebrated its first 100m double since 2005.

Ta Lou was less than a hundredth of a second behind her, while the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers was third in 10.96sec.

"The dive doesn't feel too good now," said Bowie. "But that has saved me at championships in the past. I never give up until I'm over the line.

"Ta Lou went away fast but she always does. It didn't bother me and I just kept pumping my legs and arms until the finish.

"I have a few cuts but I'll be ready for the 200m."

Her opponents are increasingly learning to fear her, though. This race was supposed to be all about the dominant Jamaican Elaine Thompson, who had comfortably defeated Bowie in their two previous meetings in last year's Olympic final and this summer's Diamond League race in Shanghai.

Yet, while Thompson underperformed by finishing fifth in 10.98sec, Bowie came on strong to underline the quality that she had also demonstrated in the Rio Games.

After winning silver in the 100m there and bronze in the 200m, she completed her set of medals with gold in the relay.

Now, she has her eyes trained on the 200m. "In the US trials, I ran four days in a row. I'm a little beaten up but at least I've got a couple of days rest here," she said with a smile.

