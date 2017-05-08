Books about the story of Singapore sailing available for free download

SINGAPORE - A two-volume set of books about the development of sailing in Singapore is now available online for free download.

Titled Upwind and Winning, the books are also about the physicality and psyche of human endeavour. According to a press release from the SingaporeSailing, "they detail a spellbinding journey from an age of innocence to a coming of age, from sailing nonentity to world titles and serious Olympic contention".

Both books, published by Magic Dragon Media with the support of SingaporeSailing, were launched in 2015 during SingaporeSailing's 50th anniversary celebration.

Funded by International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang, the books comprise 414 pages in total. Ng, himself a former national sailor, was a vice-president of ISAF, now known as World Sailing. He is a member of the Singapore National Olympic Council, chairman of the Singapore Olympic Foundation and patron of the Singapore Sailing Federation.

Some 1,500 copies of the books have been printed for free distribution among the sailing community in Singapore.

The books can be downloaded at www.sailing.org.sg.