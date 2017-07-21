Bolt to bring curtain down

MONACO • Usain Bolt says that he will not be tempted to step back on the track after next month's world championships in London, even by the prospect of a mega-money show like Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor.

The Jamaican will compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the world championships - which he always said would mark the end of his career.

Last month he hinted that he could have one final race after London but he confirmed on Wednesday that it would not happen.

"My agent (Ricky Simms) just made a joke coming in. He says that if I am going to run after London it will have to be like a Mayweather-McGregor fight," Bolt said. "So I doubt I'll be running after, right Ricky? That's a no."

The 30-year-old runs in the 100m in Monaco today in what will be his final Diamond League event and his last race before the world championships begin at London Stadium on August 4.

He is yet to show any gold-medal form, having failed to break 10 seconds in his two 100m races this season, although he says that he is not worried.

He had complained of a back injury after a race in Ostrava, Czech Republic three weeks ago and has since been training in Munich while undergoing regular treatment from Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, who has managed his injuries since he was a teenager.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY I've always said I missed out on one, the 100m in 2011, so that is the main reason I am doing the 100m. USAIN BOLT, an 11-time world champion, on why he is running the 100m rather than his pet event, the 200m, at next month's world championships.

"I didn't miss any training but it was difficult," Bolt said. "The doctor has corrected a lot, it's not perfect but I can train, which is the key thing and it is much better now. Over the next two weeks it should be fine, so I will do my best and focus on what is best.

"I'm feeling good. The season started off slow.

"After my friend Germaine (Mason, the Jamaican-born Great Britain high-jumper) passed away it kind of set me back and I had some work to do.

"I'm a little behind schedule but I am training well again and feeling much better over the past couple of days."

He revealed for the first time that a large part of his decision to run the 100m instead of the 200m, his favourite event, in London was to make up for the one medal he did not win at the 2011 edition when he was disqualified for a false start during the 100m final.

"I've always said I missed out on one, the 100m in 2011, so that is the main reason I am doing the 100m," said the eight-time Olympic champion.

He said people should keep faith with him even if things do not go smoothly.

"I'm always expecting to win. One thing about me - I am always confident no matter what," he said. "The moment you start to doubt it, then it doesn't make any sense turning up at the line.

"For me it's all about winning, and I'm not worried."

