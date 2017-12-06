Bolt put on a pedestal as Messi is grounded

Above Usain Bolt in his trademark "lightning bolt" pose after the unveiling of his statue by Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) at the Statue Park at the National Stadium in Kingston. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Above: A woman and a child in front of what remains of the statue of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires after it was vandalisedPHOTOS: REUTERS
KINGSTON (Jamaica) • Multiple Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt has described the unveiling of his statue in front of Kingston's National Stadium as one of the greatest moments of his career.

The statue, commissioned by the Jamaican government and revealed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, stands in front of the place where he won the junior championships 15 years ago to announce himself to the world.

"For me this is up there, it can't be doubted that this is one of the greatest moments in my career," Bolt said after the unveiling on Sunday.

"Having a statue in the National Stadium where it all began; there are no words, I am just happy and really excited about this."

The statue was sculpted by Jamaican artist Basil Watson and features the 31-year-old in his trademark "lightning bolt" pose, seen many times over the years as he set world records in the 100 and 200 metres, winning 11 world and eight Olympic golds.

"It was all worth it: the losses, the injuries, everything I've been through, it's all worth it," added Bolt, who signed off his stellar career with a bronze medal in the 100m at the World Championships in London earlier this year.

While the statue of Bolt basks in its glory in Kingston, it is quite the opposite for Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires.

The Argentina and Barcelona football superstar's statue has been vandalised once again - this time it was cut off at the ankles between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Messi's boots still chased a ball on the plinth, while the severed body was pushed to the ground and left lying there.

It was first attacked in early January, when it was sliced in half across the torso.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

